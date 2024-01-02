XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,699.17

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,699.17 ($21.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,356 ($17.27). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,356 ($17.27), with a volume of 6,147 shares traded.
XP Power Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,227.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,699.17. The firm has a market cap of £321.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,149.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
