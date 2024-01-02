XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,699.17

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,699.17 ($21.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,356 ($17.27). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,356 ($17.27), with a volume of 6,147 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,227.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,699.17. The firm has a market cap of £321.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,149.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

