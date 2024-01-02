Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28,109.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,306 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $495.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.34 and a twelve month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.