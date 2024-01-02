Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.39. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 85,822 shares trading hands.
Zentek Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of C$146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.79.
Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zentek
Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.
