Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Legacy Trust grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 32,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 86.6% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,392,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

