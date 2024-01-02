Zuoan Fashion (OTCMKTS:ZAHLY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Zuoan Fashion Limited (OTCMKTS:ZAHLY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Zuoan Fashion shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.
Zuoan Fashion Stock Up ∞
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
About Zuoan Fashion
Zuoan Fashion Limited is a casual menswear company. The Company’s products are designed in-house and sold under the Zuoan brand. The Company offers a range of products, including men’s casual apparel, footwear and lifestyle accessories, primarily targeting urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. The Company’s apparel products include blazers, jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, leather jackets, down jackets, pants and jeans.
