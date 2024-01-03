16,909 Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,909 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of ePlus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $81.45.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

