1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,899 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,392,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

