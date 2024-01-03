31,236 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,846 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 551.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 222,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 188,073 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 987,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

