6,682 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

