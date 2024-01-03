777 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA stock opened at $481.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.87 and its 200 day moving average is $454.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.34 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
