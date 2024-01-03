AE Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in RB Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in RB Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 161.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in RB Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in RB Global by 58.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RBA opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $68.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get Our Latest Report on RBA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.