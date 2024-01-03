AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,264 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,129,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,384,000 after buying an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 957,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

