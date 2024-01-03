AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,371,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.36%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

