AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,753 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

