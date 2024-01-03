AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,378 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.46. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

