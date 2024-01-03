AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.37.
Apple Stock Down 3.6 %
AAPL stock opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.54.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,247 shares of company stock worth $48,956,737 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
