AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.37.

Apple Stock Down 3.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,247 shares of company stock worth $48,956,737 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.