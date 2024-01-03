Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,348. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

