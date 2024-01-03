Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $142.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

