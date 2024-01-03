Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,348. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

