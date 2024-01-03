Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,631 shares of company stock worth $17,394,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

