Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Prospect Hill Management LLC’s Largest Position

Prospect Hill Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 58.4% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,697,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.37.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average is $184.54. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

