Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.37.

Apple Stock Down 3.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

