Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $92.89 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 303,900 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 53.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.54. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.