Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Atkore by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

ATKR stock opened at $163.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.94 and a 1 year high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

