Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,548 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Barclays by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 166,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Barclays by 127.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCS. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

