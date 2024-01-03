Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Barrett Business Services worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $761.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBSI

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.