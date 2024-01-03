Beacon Financial Group Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.37.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.00 and its 200-day moving average is $184.54. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

