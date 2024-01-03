Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHLB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

