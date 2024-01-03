Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Sells 3,150 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,511 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 19.4% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28,109.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 4,547,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $481.68 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

