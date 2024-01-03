Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,348 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.