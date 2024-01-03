Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 164,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 134.6% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,348. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

