Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Catalent were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Argus raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

