Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 3.6 %

AAPL opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,247 shares of company stock worth $48,956,737. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.