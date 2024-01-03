Columbus Macro LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,707 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $370.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.