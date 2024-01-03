Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.37.

Apple Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average of $184.54. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

