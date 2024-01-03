Crane Advisory LLC Acquires 2,756 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.7% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.37.

Apple Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

