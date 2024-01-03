Cwm LLC Buys 533 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:NJUL opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

