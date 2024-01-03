Cwm LLC Purchases 1,557 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 10.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

