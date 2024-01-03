Cwm LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HUBG opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

