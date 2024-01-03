CX Institutional Buys 126 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $481.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.87 and a 200-day moving average of $454.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.34 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

