Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 441,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.6% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 141.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 46,042 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,283,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

