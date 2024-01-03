DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 403,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $413.74 million, a P/E ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

