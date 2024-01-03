DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,055,000 after acquiring an additional 159,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $46,452,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $358.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $382.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.35 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.