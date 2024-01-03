DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,929,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,808,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,996,000 after purchasing an additional 635,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.