DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,380,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,282,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

