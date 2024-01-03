David J Yvars Group Sells 723 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

David J Yvars Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.37.

Apple Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

