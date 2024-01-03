Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,933 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $780.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,217.39% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.29 million. Research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

