Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,656 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Myers Industries worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 80.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.74 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

