Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,996 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $639,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,998,212.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Down 2.1 %

RYI opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.69. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

