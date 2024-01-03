Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,942 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of MasterCraft Boat worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $394.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.95 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

